Plane crash: Police record statements from three owners of dashcams

KLANG: Police have recorded the statements of three owners of dashboard cameras (dashcams) who were at the scene of the plane crash near Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam, on Thursday (Aug 17).

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said police were investigating the case as sudden death.

“However, for the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (BSKU), the investigation of the incident will be carried out from the aspect of the crash.

“I request that witnesses to the incident come forward to give statements to complete the investigation,“ he said at a press conference on the plane crash at the Forensic Department of Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) here today.

Yesterday, the remains of Muhamad Hafiz Muhamad Saleh, 32, a p-hailing rider who died in the crash, were buried at the Masjid Al-Huda Islamic Cemetery, Kampung Jerung, Sungai Petani, Kedah at 4pm.

Today, the remains of nine other victims of the crash will be handed over to the next of kin in stages starting at 9am.

On Thursday, a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) business jet crashed on the Guthrie Corridor Expressway near Bandar Elmina, killing 10 individuals including Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman and Pelangai assemblyman Datuk Seri Johari Harun, 53.

The victims who died consisted of six passengers and two crew members of the light aircraft, while the other two were civilians, Muhamad Hafiz and a e-hailing driver who were passing through the area at the time of the incident.

The ill-fated aircraft was on a flight from Langkawi to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang and had been cleared to land at 2.48pm but crashed two minutes later. - BERNAMA