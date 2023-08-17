Plane crash: S’gor MB offers condolences; requests not to circulate images of victims

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has offered his condolences to families of the victims of a plane crash that occurred near the Elmina township, near here this afternoon.

Via a post on his Twitter page, Amirudin hoped family members of the victims will be patient and persevere in facing this ordeal,

“I urge all parties not to circulate any images of the victims and to refrain from any speculation out of respect for the victims’ families,“ he said in the post.

Earlier, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that 10 individuals including very important persons (VIPs) perished in the crash of the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft on the Guthrie Corridor Expressway, near the Elmina township, at 2.40 pm today. -Bernama