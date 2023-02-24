Plantation and commodities ministry seeks higher local worker participation in plantation sector

KUALA LUMPUR: The Plantation and Commodities Ministry will give emphasis on boosting the participation of local workers to reduce the dependence on foreign labour in the plantation sector.

Its minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof expressed hope that other large companies will follow Sime Darby Plantation Bhd’s initiative of hiring local workers in managing its plantations.

“This is one of the ministry’s focus areas in order to increase productivity, yields and national exports,” he told the media after the retabling of Budget 2023 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Elaborating on the budget allocations this year, Fadillah said his ministry welcomed the government’s commitment, especially for the people’s well-being and prosperity as well the national economic growth agenda.

He said the Plantation and Commodities Ministry is committed to boost the contribution to the gross national product.

During the retabling of Budget 2023, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced an RM80 million allocation to improve the oil palm industry’s sustainability practices and counter the anti-palm oil campaign, as well as RM50 million in matching grants to encourage automation in the plantation sector using robotics and artificial intelligence. - Bernama