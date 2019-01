PARIT: A palm oil plantation worker pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today, on three charges including humiliating the police on Monday.

The accused K. Panner Selwam, 36, pleaded not guilty to all charges read to him by an interpreter in Tamil before Magistrate Mohd Fitri Sadarudin.

According to the first count, the man had allegedly prevented Corporal Khairul Hafizze Madan from performing his duties through provocation by raising his voice and refusing to cooperate when asked to remove his vehicle.

The accused, who is a father of two children, had also allegedly provoked Lance Corporal Mohd Zaharil Mustafa from performing his duties by splashing water on him.

He was alleged to have committed both charges at the Inquiry Counter Office of Parit Police Station here at about 12.10am on Dec 31.

Both charges were under Section 186 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of two years or a maximum fine of RM10,000 or both, upon conviction.

On the third charge, the accused had allegedly behaved indecently, humiliating and cursing the police at the same time, place and date.

The offence was charged under Section 90 of the Police Act 1967 which provides for a maximum jail term of six months or a maximum fine of RM500 or both, upon conviction.

The magistrate allowed bail of RM3,000 with one surety for all charges and fixed Jan 17 for the re-mention.

The case was handled by deputy public prosecutor Nurfarhana Hashim while the accused was represented by lawyer Keshvinder Singh. — Bernama