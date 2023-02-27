Plantation worker fined RM6,500 for posting insulting remarks on Agong

KUALA LUMPUR: A plantation worker was fined RM6,500, in default six months in jail, by the Sessions Court here today for improper use of the network facilities by sending offensive communications involving the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on his Facebook page in December last year.

Judge Nor Hasniah Ab Razak meted out the fine on Muhammad Hanis Nordin, 34, who pleaded guilty to making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications using the Facebook profile page ‘As Bul’ with the intention of annoying others at 3.23 am on Dec 10 last year.

The link was viewed at the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department Office here at 8.18 pm on Dec 13, 2022.

The charge, framed under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and can be punished according to Section 233 (3) of the same law, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both and can be fined a further RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.

In mitigation, Muhammad Hanis, who was unrepresented, said he was remorseful and regretted his action.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurilya Ellyna Nur Azmal prosecuted. - Bernama