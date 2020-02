SANDAKAN: Indonesian oil palm plantation worker, Supriadi Juman, has been sentenced to 18 month’s jail and fined RM50,000 — or a further nine months if unable to pay — for possession of two Borneo elephant tusks without a permit.

The 50-year-old was sentenced by Sessions Court judge, Indra Ayub, after he pled guilty, with jail term commencing Oct 25, the day he was arrested last year.

Supriadi committed the offence at Blok 97S, Ladang Bimbingan 2, Industrial Oxygen Incorporated Sdn Bhd, Beluran at around 1pm on Oct 23.

He was convicted under Section 41(1) of the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997 which provides for a fine of no less than RM50,000 and no more than RM250,000, as well as a jail term of no less than one year and no more than five years.

Mark Kenneth Netto was the deputy public prosecutor in the case, while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama