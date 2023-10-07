Planter gets jail, whipping for robbing, causing hurt to senior citizen

KOTA TINGGI: A oil palm planter was sentenced to eight years’ jail and a stroke of the cane by the Sessions Court here today after he pleaded guilty to attempting to rob a gold bracelet of a senior citizen and voluntarily causing hurt to her during the incident last week.

Judge Hayda Faridzal Abu Hasan handed down the sentence to Nazry Mohamad Mokhtar, 37, and ordered him to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest on July 2.

Nazry was charged with committing the offence on a 60-year-old woman at a house in Felda Air Tawar 4 near here at 12.40 pm on July 2, in accordance with Section 394 of the Penal Code.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Irsyad Mardi acted for the prosecution and Nazry was represented by counsel Hilmi Sulaiman Salahuddin. - Bernama