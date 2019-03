NILAI: Operating without a licence and not having air pollution control devices on processing machines were among the offences detected in the integrated operation on plastic recycling premises around Nilai, here, today.

State Health, Environment, Co-operatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan said in today’s operation, 10 compounds were issued by the Nilai Municipal Council (MPN) for various offences.

He said the operation led by himself involved a total of 50 personnel from the Department of Environment, MPN, SWCorp, Immigration Department, police and Customs Department.

Negri Sembilan has a total of 34 plastic recycling premises with 27 of them having valid licenses from the Local Authorities while seven were found to be operating illegally.

To date, only two premises have a valid import permit (AP) from the National Solid Waste Department (JPSPN).

To date, the Negri Sembilan DOE has issued 23 written notices and three compounds, while five investigation papers were opened with prohibition order gazetted. — Bernama