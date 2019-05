SEPANG: A plastic recycling factory owned by China nationals that was shut down in March following complaints of air pollution by residents in Sungei Pelek was granted a temporary operating licence following intervention by the Department of Environment (DoE).

Sepang Municipal Council (MPS) president Mohd Fauzi Mohd Yatim today said the factory, Jingye Manufacturing Sdn Bhd at Jalan Sepang Batu 2, Sungei Pelek had appealed against the shutdown of its operations by the council in March.

He told theSun that after the shutdown, the company had subsequently installed air pollution control equipment and effluent processing systems in its factory as required by law.

He said that following a technical review conducted by the DoE on the factory, MPS issued a six-month temporary license in April.

Mohd Fauzi said this was to enable the factory operator to prepare its environmental impact assessment (EIA) report.

“The factory owners have until October to obtain an approval on its EIA report for it to continue operating. If it fails in doing so, MPS will close down the factory again.” he said.

theSun raised the matter with Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin today but she has yet to comment on the case.

On Sunday, theSun carried a report of 200 residents, led by Sungai Pelek Joint-Associations of Religious Houses president Joshua Tee, protesting opposite the factory calling on the authorities to shut down the business as it had caused health problems and environmental pollution for residents.

Today, Joshua told theSun that he was frustrated and disappointed with the DoE for allowing the factory to resume its operations.

“The DoE is supposed to protect the people from polluted environments but it had allowed a group of foreign nationals to operate a business that is detrimental to human lives. We are puzzled at what is going on. Last week, we reported this matter to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as we are suspicious of the turn of events. However, the MACC told us that it had no grounds to investigate as the matter is under the DoE. We are really in a dilemma.” he said.

Joshua said as of today, residents continued to complain about noxious fume emissions from the factory.