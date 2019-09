SHAH ALAM: A plastic recycling plant was fined RM80,000 by the sessions court here today on four charges of operating without approval and polluting the environment last March.

Judge Rofiah Mohamad passed the sentence after Twin Cycle Resources Sdn Bhd, represented by its director, Noreaida Md Shah, 36, pleaded guilty to all charges under different section and regulation of the Environmental Quality Act, 1974 (Act 127).

On the first count, the firm, which only started its operation this year, was found to perform activities involving used plastics recycling without obtaining the Environmental Impact Assessment Report approval from the director-general of the Department of Environment (DOE) as prescribed and was charged under Section 34A(2) of the act.

On the second count, the firm was found to have failed to provide prior written notice to the director-general of the DOE before establishing a used plastic cleaning facility that could generate a new source of industrial or mixed effluent discharge, which is an offence under Regulation 49 (1) (b) of the Environmental Quality (Industrial Effluent) Regulations 2009 of the same act.

On the third count, the firm was found to have failed to provide prior written notice to the director-general of the DOE before undertaking work on its premises that could generate a source of air pollution.

While on the fourth charge, the firm was found to have failed to equip its premises with an air pollution control system as specified by the director-general.

Both charges are an offence under Regulation 5 (1) (b) and Regulation 7 (1) respectively of the same act.

The firm was accused of committing the four offences at Lot 1335, Jalan Mohd Taib, Sungai Choh Industrial Area, Rawang at about 12.01 pm on March 5.

Earlier, Rofiah in her judgment stated that the sentence was based on the interests of all quarters and advised the director of the plastic recycling plant to care for the impact her premises had on the general public.

“Even in business, we have the responsibility to care about the impact (of the activity) on the public. There could be babies, elderlies and asthma sufferers (around the premises). The effluents being discharged into the river can also affect the animals and the income of others.

“We must make sure that the activities carried out meet the standards set by the Department of Environment. The penalty imposed today is sufficient for everyone to learn a lesson. I hope you will not be here again for the same offences,” she said.

DOE’s prosecutor Nor Faizura Mohd Ali prosecuted while the firm was represented by lawyer Nasrul Hadi Mat Saad. — Bernama