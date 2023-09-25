Plastics manufacturer under probe for unfit accommodation for 325 foreigners

JOHOR BAHRU: A premises producing plastic-based materials in Taman Tan Sri Yaakob here is being investigated for purportedly not providing proper accommodation for 325 foreign workers in its factory.

Human Resources Ministry (KSM) deputy director-general Mohd Asri Abdul Wahab said the company was found to only provide five accommodation spaces in the storage area for its finished products, with each accommodation housing approximately 65 workers.

He said the special integrated enforcement operations involving various agencies, including the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) at 2.30 pm today, also found that the manufacturer had flouted several basic rights of the workers since 2021.

“Today we have opened an investigation paper and have taken statements from the workers as well as the employer to identify what rules the employer had violated, with each offence subject to a maximum compound of RM50,000.

“The size of the accommodation space is only suitable to be used by six workers, with one bathroom. In fact, the employees were not provided with lockers to store their personal belongings including their passports,“ he told reporters after leading a raid on the premises here today.

Mohd Asri said the company also did not provide beds for the workers, while the bathroom had no walls and was located next to the kitchen where the cooking was done.

“The room used for workers to sleep was also in the kitchen area, where items such as onions and chilli are kept. The refrigerator was also in the room,“ he said.

He added that the raid was the result of complaints received from various sources.

“Our raids are usually the result of intelligence conducted by our officers and members as well as from complaints by the foreign workers themselves via their respective embassies or non-governmental organisations (NGOs), especially those involved in human rights’ issues,“ he said.

He said enforcement action will be taken against the employer under the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities (Amendment) Act 2019 (Act 446).

Mohd Asri added that from January till now, KSM has opened a total of 326 investigation papers, with 187 of this number being issued compounds amounting to RM1.9 million. -Bernama