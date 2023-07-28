Play active role in championing preservation of heritage, young people told

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has urged young people to play a more active role in championing the preservation of the country’s cultural heritage.

Chow suggested that the federal government through the National Heritage Department open new opportunities and appoint more heritage conservators among young people.

“This year there are only nine registered heritage conservators in Penang and this number is insufficient. Penang needs more experts in this field,” he said.

He said this while speaking at the mock cheque presentation ceremony of the allocation for the conservation and management of the George Town UNESCO World Heritage Site from the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Tiong King Sing here today.

He also said that the RM25 million allocation for the conservation and management of George Town will allow upgrading works to be carried out in the efforts towards maintaining the status.

During the tabling of Budget 2023, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the allocation of RM50 million to Melaka and Penang to maintain their UNESCO world heritage sites. -Bernama