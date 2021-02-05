Plea for lifeline

PETALING JAYA: Ten months into severely reduced economic activity, small-time business operators and hoteliers are pleading for a lifeline.

The drastically reduced customer footfall has translated to dismal sales and many are struggling to stay afloat.

With the extension of the movement control order (MCO) to Feb 18, industry players say more than a million hawkers and petty traders and numerous hotels nationwide might go out of business.

Petaling Jaya Hawkers and Small Traders Association adviser Toh Lai Huat hopes the government will consider the fate of all traders nationwide who are facing the brunt of the MCO.

“There have been suggestions for traders to use online platforms to continue their sales, but many of them are of the older generation who are not tech savvy,” he told theSun yesterday.

Toh urged the government to provide better options for small traders as they are most affected.

Malaysian Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders Associations president Datuk Yow Boon Choon highlighted the problems faced by members who have stocked up on Chinese New Year essentials.

“Traders commonly buy festive stock for sale within the first two months before the festive season, so it is to be expected that they will have a huge amount of unsold stock following the extension of the MCO,” he said, adding businesses will see a huge loss.

For survival, he urged traders and small businesses to consider online channels to sell the festive stock they have in hand.

“Since the pandemic started, many people have opted for online stores and I strongly believe that in order to stay afloat, small traders should opt for this method too. Sellers may be able to find sales through the various online platforms available.

“We have been encouraging small traders and hawkers to switch to online platforms, and we will guide them in this area to ensure they do not face the brunt of the (pandemic) situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the hospitality sector, which has been ravaged by the pandemic, continues to face job losses, salary cuts and unpaid leave.

More substantial aid such as additional tax incentives, reduction in quit rent and assessment rates, hotel licence fees, foreign workers levy and a further reduction of 50% on utility bills for the coming six to eight months were suggested as an action plan for immediate recovery.

“More hotels are closed now than in 2020 as we are unable to sustain operations due to cost factors, a surge in Covid-19 cases, the closing of international borders as well as the ban on interstate and inter-district travel,” Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) Penang chapter chairman K. Raj Kumar told theSun.

“MAH has officially written to the government for a custom-made stimulus package for hoteliers. The package should include an extension of the wage subsidy structure of 50% for employees with pay below RM4,000, and 30% for those earning up to RM8,000,” he said.

MAH chief executive officer Yap Lip Seng pointed out that larger hotels are under more pressure than others due to high overheads and the number of staff.

“Based on external references, close to 100 hotels have been closed to date either temporarily or permanently with a high hotels have been closed to date either temporarily or permanently, with a high number of them in Sabah and Penang,” he said.

Yap added that based on MAH’s previous study, more than 7,000 employees had lost their jobs directly due to closures while an average of 6% had been retrenched last year.

About 12,000 others who kept their jobs have had to take pay cuts or go on unpaid leave.

He believes the number is much higher now.

Yap suggested that the government help by temporarily reducing employers’ Employee Provident Fund contribution by 5% up to September, enforcing an automatic loan moratorium for hotels and employees as well as an extension of the tourism tax waiver until June 2022.

Malaysian Budget Hotel Association (MyBHA) president Emmy Suraya Hussein told theSun that about 30% of the 2,300 hotels under MyBHA have closed temporarily or permanently.

“About 12,000 employees have either been retrenched, resigned (on their own accord) or told to take unpaid leave,” she said.

MyBHA is hoping the government can help with operations costs by giving a better wage subsidy of RM1,200 per month, a 50% discount on utility bills as well as placing factory workers, both local and foreign, at budget hotels.