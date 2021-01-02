Please continue praying for Izzah’s recovery - Sister

KUANTAN: The family of a Malaysian student, Nur Izzah Mohd Shukri who was involved in an accident in Manchester, England, has appealed to everyone to continue to pray for the girl’s recovery.

Nur Izzah’s sister, Nur Farihah, 23, said the family was touched by the prayers and words of encouragement of Malaysians on social media, even though they only knew her sister after the news of the accident posted online.

The family also expressed gratitude to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah for Their Majesties’ concern and prayers for Nur Izzah’s recovery.

“We hope that these prayers will be answered. Every day, we hold Yassin recitation and prayers at home and at a nearby mosque, with the help of neighbours as our parents had left for England on Dec 29 to be with Nur Izzah.

“‘Alhamdulillah’ (all praises be to Allah) for many have rendered assistance not only in Malaysia but also facilitate our parents’ journey and their daily affairs in England even though my younger sister had only recently pursued her studies there,” she told Bernama when contacted here, today.

Nur Farihah who resides in Karak, Bentong about 153 km from here, also thanked the doctor and nurses at Salford Royal Hospital for helping to convey the Yassin recitation via the FaceTime app by placing the smartphone close to Nur Izzah.

Due to the time difference, Nur Farihah, a student of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Shah Alam, Selangor will stay up all night with her three younger brothers for this purpose despite being told by the doctor and nurses that they could be contacted anytime.

“However, we don’t want to inconvenience them given the Covid-19 pandemic. Their willingness to allow us to see Nur Izzah via the telephone screen was already meaningful.

“After the Yassin recitation, I would speak to Nur Izzah which has been our daily routine since she left on Sept 29. The doctor also encouraged me to do so to spur her on,” she said.

“Nur Izzah, 20, a first year accounting and finance student at Manchester University, suffered serious head and rib injuries after a crash with a bus while riding a bicycle at Wilmslow Road, Rusholme in the 4.28 pm (local time) incident on Dec 28.

The Petronas-sponsored student is in a coma after undergoing surgery and her parents, Mohd Shokri Zainal, 56, and Hamidah Wahab, 46, are currently in England to be with her. -Bernama