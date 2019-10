KUALA LUMPUR: The longest running Malay language newspaper, Utusan Malaysia, has been urged to reconsider its decision to cease operations.

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran (pix) said the company should instead look for other alternatives to keep the company afloat and running, considering the long history of the newspaper.

“If it is true they are shutting down, I am asking the employers to reconsider their decision,” he said in a press conference in Parliament, here, today.

“Utusan has been in the industry for a very long time. They should see whether other quarters can help and rehabilitate the company. I hope it doesn’t happen. I hope Utusan will reconsider,” he added.

Kulasegaran was commenting on an internal circular issued by Utusan Malaysia to its employees earlier todayy, notifying that the publication was ceasing operations after undergoing its most critical period in its 80-year history.

Its executive chairman Datuk Abd Aziz Sheikh Fadzir said business conditions had deteriorated after May last year, and that despite taking various measures to strengthen its position, including disposing its assets, the company is facing a critical cash flow situation.

Commenting further on the matter, Kulasegaran said his ministry has yet to receive a notice from Utusan pertaining to its closure.

“Normally, they will have to make representation (to the ministry). Under the law, you must tell us if you want to retrench workers (at this scale),” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister has urged affected staff to seek assistance under the Employment Insurance Scheme (EIS), which would provide payment up to 80% of a worker’s salary for a period of six months.

“The scheme will then look for job opportunities for them, set up job interviews, and conduct trainings, among others, which will all be covered by EIS,” he said.