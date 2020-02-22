Please respect PH Presidential Council’s decision: Anwar

KAJANG: PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today wanted all party members and Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporters to respect the decision on power transition made by PH Presidential Council last night.

Anwar said the decision achieved at the meeting was based on a consensus, which also included his and PKR’s decision.

“Thus, PKR and our other supporters should respect it ... I can issue a directive for my party (to adhere to the consensus), and as for others, I urged them to do the same because our focus is on the economy as we are facing the effects of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

“I plead to all of you to respect the decision. I also would not allow my party members to ‘áttack’ or criticise this decision,” said the Port Dickson Member of Parliament in a news conference after attending the National Muslim Students Association (PKPIM) gathering here.

He was asked to comment on reports about certain quarters who had threatened to take their protest to the street to expedite the power transition to this May.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during a news conference after chairing the PH Presidential Council in Putrajaya said the power transition would be done after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit, however, no date was set as to when he would hand over the number one post to his successor. - Bernama