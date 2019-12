BESUT: Braving the raging waves of South China Sea is just part of the daily routine for Pulau Perhentian islanders, especially tour boat operators.

However come the monsoon season, tour boat operators in Kampung Pulau Perhentian in Perhentian Kecil island near here, are wise enough put down their oars in surrender to nature.

In these four months, they are without a job and a source of income and have to fall back on their savings made during the ten working months from February to October.

They have to use their savings for daily expenses and to provide for their families.

For them, it is also the opportunity to fix and carry out maintenance on their boats to occupy themselves.

“Safe to say that during the monsoon season we take the time to rest, to take some time off and come February we will start operating our boats again, depending on the weather condition until October,“ Mohd Deraman, 63, told Bernama.

Deraman who has 20 years experience as a tour boat operator, said his boat is now at Kuala Besut for maintenance work and upgrading of the boat’s body.

“In normal season, we have no time to service the boats.

“We work everyday, and will only take leave for something important matter, so this is the best time to carry out boat maintenance,“ said Deraman who is also involved with social work such as cleaning up graves and fixing equipment at the jetty.

Pulau Perhentian, located 21 km from Kuala Besut, is a famous destination for local and overseas tourists during early March or April, until the end of October.

However many chalets on the islands, comprising of Pulau Perhentian Kecil and Pulau Perhentian Besar, would ceased operation beginning October until February due to the north east monsoon.

Meanwhile Che Aziz Che Husin, 40, utilised this time to manage his food stall on the island.

“During the monsoon, we just rest and sometimes to get rid of the boredom I would follow friends to trawl for fish.

“The income we got was enough to get by during the monsoon, and we kept our stalls open because others (stall owners) are seldom open,“ said Che Aziz who run the business with his wife Tengku Hasmizan Ku Yahya, 38.

The story was made possible by writer, Mohamad Harith Mohamad Nizar and photojournalist Hafzi Mohamed who braved the treacherous weather to experience themselves the everyday life of villagers here during the monsoon season.

With help from a local boatman the team managed to arrive safely on the island, on Dec 14, after a daunting two-hour boat ride from Besut.

In one heart-stopping episode during the ride, the writer could only pray and trust the boatman’s skill when the boat suddenly leapt into the air and floated in mid air for about three seconds, before bouncing down back safely. — Bernama