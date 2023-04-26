PLSB: Kelantan to give rental subsidy of RM300 for six months to flood victims

PASIR MAS: The Kelantan government is providing a rental subsidy of RM300 for six months to stagnant flood victims in areas affected by the Integrated River Basin Development (PLSB) project in Sungai Golok.

Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said 58 families from Kampung Gual To’Deh, Kampung Tersang and Kampung Lachang in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, had been identified as the beneficiaries of the subsidy so far.

“They were selected through the screenings carried out by their village heads and the offices of their elected representatives based on certain criteria.

“The subsidy will be given for six months during monsoon season every year starting this year to 2026,” he told reporters at the Rantau Panjang Training and Community Activity Centre here today.

Elaborating, Ahmad said the subsidy is to enable the recipients to rent other flood-free houses for six months before returning to their respective homes when the stagnant flood finally subsided.

“We are deeply concerned about the plight of the families affected by the floods as a result of the PLSB project and I hope that the subsidy given can be put into optimal use to ease their burden,” he said.

Earlier, Ahmad presented the Home2Live housekeys to 10 new owners comprising asnaf and fire victims in Rantau Panjang.

The houses were donated by Muslim Care Malaysia Society through an allocation of RM600,000.

“The construction of the houses began in October last year and was completed last January,” he added. - Bernama