Plumber charged with robbing Australian journalist

KUALA LUMPUR: A plumber was charged in the Sessions Court here today with robbing a female Australian journalist, involving losses of RM10,000, last Sunday.

Sharulnizam Shaharin, 20, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Suraiya Mustafa Kamal.

He was charged with robbing Alexandra Obrien, 35, of her Iphone 11 pro, a Christian Dior clutch bag, a Louis Vuitton (LV) purse, bracelet and six bank cards, involving losses estimated at RM10,000, by the roadside of Jalan P. Ramlee, Dang Wangi here at 10.20am on Oct 20 this year.

The charge, under Section 392 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 14 years and is also liable to a fine of whipping, if found guilty.

Sharulnizam, represented by lawyer Syed Afiq Syed Albakri , was allowed bail of RM7,000 in one surety and ordered to report himself at the Sentul district police headquarters every month.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Farah Adilah Noordin prosecuted.

The court set Nov 25 for mention. — Bernama