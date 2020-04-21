Plumber pleads guilty to ill-treating 13-year-old daughter

KUALA LUMPUR: A plumber pleaded guilty in the sessions court here today to a charge of ill-treating his 13-year-old daughter by punching and strangling the girl.

Following which, judge Datin Sabariah Othman fixed May 6 to hear the facts of the case and for sentencing.

She also allowed the 52-year-old plumber bail of RM8,000 in one surety.

The man, who has three other children, was charged as the person having the care of the child to have abused the girl in a manner likely to cause her physical or emotional injury at a house in Setapak Jaya at 8pm last April 14.

The charge, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000, or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Annur Atikah Abd Hadi, while the accused was unrepresented. - Bernama