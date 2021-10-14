PLUS appreciates deployment of mobile police unit at R&R

SUNGAI BULOH: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) is ready to cooperate with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in deploying mobile police units at selected rest and service areas (R&R), especially those which are focus areas of highway users.

PLUS head of strategic stakeholder engagement Syed Mohammed Idid Syed Ahmad Idid said the move was taken to monitor compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) among visitors.

“We appreciate every effort made by the police in monitoring compliance of SOP by visitors in R&R areas, such as at the Sungai Buloh Overhead Bridge Restaurant (OBR). At the same time, we will also conduct spot checks at many other favourite locations such as in Tapah and Ayer Keroh.

“We do not want to intimidate the public but instead their (police presence) is aimed at ensuring visitor safety, especially in high-risk areas such as suraus and toilets to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection,“ he told Bernama, here, today.

He said his team expected an increase of between 1.1 million to 1.3 million vehicles per day after interstate activities were allowed by the government on Oct 11 for those who have been fully vaccinated for Covid-19.

Therefore, Syed Mohammed Idid advised the public to continue to adhere to the set SOP such as checking-in on the MySejahtera application, wearing face masks properly, practising physical distancing and regularly using liquid disinfectants on the hand.

“We are always prepared to face any risk. However, it should be noted that in this new normal situation, all things need more time, so all visitors need to be more patient and not to be selfish,” he said.

Apart from that, he said, all public facilities at the R&R areas will be cleaned according to a strict cleaning schedule.

“However, we will temporarily close any R&R for sanitising purposes if there is a Covid-19 positive case detected at the premises,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Syed Mohammed Idid said only fully vaccinated individuals could “dine-in” by showing their MySejahtera vaccination status when ordering food at premises.

“Those who have not been fully vaccinated, can choose to do a takeaway or order food using the the pre-order function in the PLUS application or through https://orderdisini.plus.com.my/ to minimise physical contact,“ he said, hoping that PLUS highway users would feel safe, comfortable and experience convenience in their journeys without any risk of Covid-19 transmission.

On Oct 12, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin asked highway concessionaires to make preparations by providing guidelines to users based on the SOP set to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection. — Bernama