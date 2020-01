KUALA LUMPUR: The driver of the Proton Satria vehicle which was involved in a crash at Kilometre 448, of the North-South Expressway, near Sungai Buloh on Friday, died at the Sungai Buloh Hospital today.

Sungai Buloh District Police Chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed that the victim, Mohamad Taslim Jamsari Mohamad, 31, died while undergoing treatment at the hospital’s intensive care unit at 1.46pm.

This brings the number of crash victims’ deaths to five including Mohamad Taslim’s wife, Ain Fazira Mohd Yazid, 25; his daughter, Nur Tiara Arisha, nine months; his mother Ruzi Osman, 54, and his grandmother, Asiah Mat, 74.

In the crash at around 12 midnight, the Proton Satria car was believed to have stopped by the road side due to engine trouble before a sport utility vehicle (SUV) Mitsubishi ASX, coming from the same direction, crashed into its rear.

The collision spun the Proton Satria vehicle, flinging some victims out.

Asiah and Ain Fazira died at the scene while Ruzi and the baby girl died while receiving treatment at Sungai Buloh Hospital. — Bernama