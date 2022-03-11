PLUS denies offering 50% discount to highway users heading to Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) has denied issuing a media statement on the 50 per cent discount alleged to be given to those heading to Johor to cast their votes in the state polls tomorrow.

In a statement today, PLUS said it viewed seriously the action of misusing the company’s logo to cause public confusion.

The highway concessionaire also said that it would cooperate with the authorities to take action against those involved.

Earlier, a statement announcing that a 50 per cent discount would be given starting midnight tonight to highway users heading south in conjunction with the Johor polls tomorrow, went viral on social media. — Bernama