PLUS donates RM1.2m to two Covid-19 hospitals

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) is contributing medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) worth RM1.2 million to Kuala Lumpur Hospital and Sungai Buloh Hospital to help the medical fraternity in battling Covid-19.

Its managing director, Datuk Azman Ismail, said PLUS would purchase the medical supplies and the PPE directly from the suppliers and would also coordinate the delivery of the items to each hospital.

“It’s the least we can do to lessen the burden of the respective hospital procurement teams during these trying times.

“Globally, this pandemic has infected over one million people and in Malaysia alone, over 3,000 have been tested positive. The good news is over 1,000 Malaysians have recovered.

“We sincerely hope that we will be able to contribute to a higher recovery success rate through the equipment delivered to both hospitals,” he said in a statement here today.

He said PLUS supports the government’s initiatives in combating Covid-19 and strongly advises Malaysians to stay home and keep their families safe and healthy while helping to flatten the spread of the virus. — Bernama