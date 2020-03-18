PLUS employee at Ebor Toll Plaza confirmed positive for Covid-19

PETALING JAYA: A PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) employee working at the Ebor Toll Plaza office has been confirmed positive for Covid-19.

The highway concessionaire said in a statement today, that the employee, a customer service assistant, is being treated at a government hospital.

“PLUS has directed all of its employees who had close contact with the Covid-19 infected employee to undergo a medical examination and execute a self quarantine,“ it said.

It assured the public that disinfection and cleaning works will be carried out at the affected toll plaza and office.

The Ebor Toll Plaza heading towards the Elite Highway will therefore be temporarily closed from 12:10am to 11:59pm on Thursday, March 19, to allow proper sanitisation to curb the spread of the virus.

“Those traveling from Shah Alam, Batu Tiga and surrounding areas, heading toward KLIA, Putrajaya and the south, are advised to enter the Elite highway via the Shah Alam Toll Plaza or Seafield Toll Plaza,“ it said.

“PLUS would also like to clarify that all R&R areas will only make way for takeaway and all dine-in areas have been temporarily shut down to prevent the public from congregating,“ it said.

Additionally, Muslim travelers are advised to bring their own prayer mat and telekung when performing prayers at the R&R prayer rooms.

PLUS reminds all R&R visitors to practice social distancing.

“Only one individual per car is allowed to alight and purchase food for his/her passengers, at food outlets at all R&R,“ said PLUS.