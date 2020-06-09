PLUS expects 15% increase in daily traffic from tomorrow onwards

KUALA LUMPUR: Highway concessionaire Plus Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) expects daily traffic volume to increase up to 15% from tomorrow onwards following the government’s announcement of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) with the relaxation of interstate travel for work and the opening of selected economic sectors.

PLUS managing director Datuk Azman Ismail said the forecast was based on the steady increase in daily traffic volume from May 4 when the government announced the Conditional MCO (CMCO).

“Notably the RMCO lifting of interstate travel will mean more vehicles plying our highways and we are prepared for the increase, which is expected to be between 10 to 15% vehicles per day, from the first weekend of the RMCO on June 12, 13, and 14,” he said in a statement, here today.

Meanwhile, he added, under RMCO, most food stalls (including dining areas) in the rest and service areas (R&R) area will reopen from June 15 and customers could enjoy dining while adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“All Food Truck services will resume operations at respective R&Rs and lay-bys from June 15. However, all surau facilities are still closed to the public until further notice,” he explained.

He said that since the beginning of the MCO, PLUS has been cleaning and sanitising its R&Rs, lay-bys and toll plazas as a regular SOP to eliminate the risk of the Covid-19 virus transmission.

The public washrooms are made available with visible social distancing markers towards the toilet to remind highway customers to be safe and not mass gather at the R&Rs.

For more information, customers can find the latest updates and information by downloading the free PLUS app or log on to www.plus.com.my or contact toll-free PLUSLine 1800-88-0000. — Bernama