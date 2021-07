KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Bhd has extended a three-month assistance, which includes a reduction in the monthly rental, to all its rest area business operators, known as R&R traders, from August to October 2021.

The aid extension also covers its temporary business operators.

All traders in the north and south bound Gelang Patah Rest and Service Areas (R&R) will receive full monthly rental waivers, considering the impact of the temporary closure of the Malaysia-Singapore border, the highway operator said in a statement.

It is also providing a two-week waiver on the monthly rental for R&R business operators who are affected by the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Selangor.

In an effort to provide business continuity to help the R&R business operators, the company is looking into payment plans including a waiver of late payment charges.

The same assistance has also been extended to the R&R business operators based at Lebuhraya Pantai Timur 2 (LPT2) in Terengganu.

Since 2020, PLUS has granted business operators rental relief due to the impact of the interstate travel restrictions.

The highway toll operator’s head of strategic stakeholder engagement Syed Mohammed Idid said PLUS has consistently been assisting R&R business operators since the first Movement Control Order in March 2020.

“To help our business operators adapt to the disruption brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, we have provided online training as well as equip them in using technology for their business in the new normal,” he said. — Bernama