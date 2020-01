LANGKAWI: The Cabinet believes that the owners of PLUS highways can cope with the 18% toll rate reduction as the cut will be offset by the increased number of vehicles expected to use the highways in the foreseeable future, according to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“The government believes that usage of the highways will grow in tandem with economic progress; with it PLUS can increase its revenue to offset the reduction in the toll rates, which comes into effect from next month,“ he said after being briefed on the groundbreaking waste water treatment at the Felda Air treatment plant in Pantai Tengah here.

Mahathir added that PLUS has other revenue areas it may pursue such as advertising.

PLUS has recently declared that it can afford to offer a 18% reduction on tolls with no increase for 38 years, while also having the capacity to maintain and occasionally upgrade the highways under its jurisdiction.

PLUS is the concession holder of many strategic highways, including the North-South Expressway and the first Penang Bridge.

Mahathir, who is also Langkawi MP, was on a two-day working visit to the island resort where later he witnessed the live demonstration of the 5G network spectrum at various locations here.