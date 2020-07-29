PLUS issues travel time advisory for Hari Raya Aidiladha

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS has released a travel time advisory for vehicles planning on using its North-South Expressway this Hari Raya Aidiladha holidays. Its advisory is based on its forecast of a 30% increase in traffic, equivalent to 1.7 vehicles, as compared to the usual 1.2 million vehicles on its highway on normal days.

It urges travellers heading up north to to Perlis, Kedah, Penang, North Perak and Johor, to travel on July 29 or 30. Those leaving from Klang Valley are encouraged to begin their journey before 10am, while those from other states can start travelling after 2pm.

For the return trip, all road users are urged to leave before 9am any day between Aug 1 and 3.

PLUS head of operations excellence Mohd Yusuf Abdul Aziz said PLUS will deploy between 3,500 and 5,000 safety and law enforcement personnel along its 1,134km highway.

All non-critical maintenance and upgrading works on its highway during this period will also be temporarily halted.

Cranes and tow trucks will be placed on stand-by at 14 strategic locations along the highway.

In view of curbing the spread of Covid 19, the reload lane at toll plazas will be closed. Highway customers are encouraged to ensure sufficient balance and reload their Touch ‘n Go cards at petrol stations, Self-Service Kiosks (SSKs), convenience stores, ATM machines and other locations before entering the highway.

“It is indeed a blessing to be able to travel home to celebrate Aidil Adha with your loved ones, but don’t forget that we are still under the Recovery MCO and social distancing at our R&Rs and lay-bys must be adhered to, as well as temperature taking. To avoid transmission from cash transactions, it’s best to top up one’s Touch ‘nGo card beforehand,” Mohd Yusuf advised.