PLUS issues TTA as two million vehicles expected on expressways in conjunction with Aidiladha

KUALA LUMPUR: The ‘Balik Kampung’ exodus in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration is expected to see a drastic increase in traffic volume along the North South Expressway (PLUS) as an estimated two million vehicles are expected to ply the route until Thursday.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) senior general manager (operations) Mohd Yusuf Abdul Aziz said the highway concessionaire would be issuing a ‘Travel Time Advisory’ (TTA) for road users, planning to travel on the North-South Expressway starting tomorrow till July 2.

“We urge road users to plan their travel time based on the TTA when not only leaving to their respective destinations but also when they return from their hometowns after the festival.

“However, traffic flow will also depend on incidents like accidents and other unexpected occurrences along the expressway,” he said in a statement today.

Based on the TTA, for travel from tomorrow till Thursday, road users from the Klang Valley heading to Perak (Kuala Kangsar-Bukit Merah), Penang, Kedah, Perlis and Johor are advised to enter the expressway before 10am.

Meanwhile, those travelling to nearer destinations like Perak (Tanjung Malim-Ipoh), Negeri Sembilan and Melaka are advised to enter the expressway between 12 noon to 3 pm.

For the return journey to Klang Valley from June 30 to July 2, road users from Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor are advised to enter the expressway before 10am.

Apart from the TTA, road users are urged to use the PLUS Application, Waze or Google Map for the latest traffic reports.

Road users can also obtain information about traffic status through Twitter @PLUSTrafik, PLUS Application, Chatbot PUTRI, electronic Vehicle Message Sign (VMS) at selected locations or by monitoring traffic reports on main radio channels.-Bernama