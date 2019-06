PETALING JAYA: Commuters can now look forward to a safer and more enjoyable drive home, especially during the mad rush out of the Klang Valley for the festive season.

PLUS Malaysia Bhd has teamed up with Microsoft to introduce a technology that will help travellers where and when there will be congestions along its highways.

With such data in hand, they will be able to plan their journeys with greater efficiency, thereby helping them to avoid areas and periods of congestion.

“This will not only ensure a more pleasant drive but also a safer commute,“ said PLUS managing director Datuk Azman Ismail.

The partnership between the country’s largest expressway concessionaire and the world’s premier IT company will see Malaysia leverage on future-ready technology such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics and cloud computing to improve the efficiency of its highway network.

This will involve integrating the Microsoft Azure cloud system into the highway network to transform and improve the driving experience.

In his speech when launching the PLUS and Microsoft Malaysia partnership in Persada PLUS here today, Azman said the tie-up was the first step in the company’s digital transformation journey to drive efficiency and lower costs.

More than 1.7 million vehicles use the PLUS network of highways daily, making it essential for the company to find a more efficient and effective way to analyse its large amounts of data.

Through the use of AI and big data, PLUS will be able to provide valuable insights to help it make critical business decisions.

Azman said PLUS aims to roll out a series of improvements in its operations, including the use of integrated video analytics to reduce staff requirements and tackle financial leakages amounting to about RM2.7 million annually.