SEREMBAN: Plus Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) will propose that the government install speed cameras on the Penang Bridge and increase the number of such cameras on all PLUS highways.

PLUS managing director Datuk Azman Ismail said the installation and increase in the number of speed cameras was aimed at reducing accident rates on highways.

“At present, the Penang Bridge only has closed circuit televisions. So, in our proposal to increase speed cameras on our highways, we included Penang Bridge,” he told reporters after the launch of the Chinese New Year Op Selamat 14 at the Seremban R&R area, heading north, here today.

The event was launched by Deputy Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim.

Commenting further, Azman said the installation of the speed cameras was subject to permission from the local authorities.

Azman said PLUS would also review the need to reduce the speed limit as well as the height of the wall on the Penang Bridge, depending on the findings of the investigations into the recent accident at Kilometer 4.0 on the bridge.

“All depends on the findings of the investigations into the accident there. At present, the speed limit on the bridge is 80 kph while the wall is in accordance to the British Standard 5400 (BS 5400).

“Whether the speed limit needs to be reduced and the height of the wall increased depends on the full report of the investigations into the accident,” he added.

Azman said the rate of fatal accidents on the Penang Bridge dropped by 54% in 2018, as compared to 2017.

“In 2017, there were 13 fatal accidents compared to six last year. In the case of accidents, there was a drop of 4%, from 345 cases to 332,” he said.

Last Sunday, a sports utility vehicle Mazda CX-5 plunged into the sea after it was involved in an accident with a Toyota Vios car at Kilometer 4 on the Penang Bridge.

The accident is the fifth to occur on the bridge between 2010 until today. — Bernama