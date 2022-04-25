PLUS R&Rs, lay-bys to operate 24 hours during raya period

KUALA LUMPUR: All rest and service areas (R&R) and lay-bys along the North-South Expressway will be opened 24 hours daily to meet the needs of travellers during the Aidilfitri celebration

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) chief operating officer, Datuk Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi said in anticipation of the huge volume of traffic, there will be additional mobile toilet facilities and water tankers at R&Rs and lay-bys.

“To manage traffic at rest areas, PLUS is also getting the assistance of RELA personnel,” he said in a statement here today.

He said in the event of over-crowding that disrupts the traffic along the highway, some rest areas would be temporarily closed to manage the congestion and would be re-opened once the crowd has dispersed.

Apart from that, there are 109 petrol stations along PLUS expressway to facilitate families to grab a quick snack and for toilet breaks while refueling their vehicles.

PLUS expects more than two million vehicles on its network of highways from April 29 to May 9. - Bernama