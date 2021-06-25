Plus side of movement restrictions

BEING forced to stay indoors has done little to dampen Dr Faizahani Abdul Rahman’s determination to stay in shape.

She started cycling last year when Malaysia was well into the heights of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But when stricter restrictions on movement were imposed, she also took up Zumba and walking.

“I have grown to like this exercise routine, especially Zumba. It gives me a respite from the stress I face at work,” the senior lecturer at the School of Education at Universiti Utara Malaysia told theSun.

She is just one of many around the world who have begun to prioritise fitness since the pandemic took root early last year as a global health crisis.

A vast majority of people have ramped up their physical activities, according to a survey of 12,913 individuals across 139 countries.

The study, conducted in the last week of March by US-based reviewer of athletic shoes RunRepeat, revealed that 88% of those who normally exercise once or twice a week have increased the frequency of their routine.

And of those who used to exercise three times a week, 38% are now increasing the pace.

Home-grown cycling magazine Cycling Malaysia chief operating officer Raymond Ng said the surge in cycling posts on social media is a clear indication of the rise in interest in pedalling to keep fit.

Ng attributed the increased interest in cycling and other individual sports to the need for social distancing, making team sports impossible.

“As a result of the lockdown and stricter restrictions, people are opting for self-workouts at home because this is the only activity that is permitted now.”

He noted that there were more cyclists on the streets before the social distancing rule was tightened.

Faizahani said she was encouraged to pick up cycling by her husband, who is an avid cyclist.

“My husband, my son and I would often cycle to different places every day, just looking for new places to explore and to discover untrodden routes and quiet villages.”

However, she said the stricter restrictions now has compelled her family to confine their exercise routines to walks in their neighbourhood, which they do daily, and the occasional Zumba session.

Faizahani said she only started walking as an exercise recently.

“I never liked walking before this, but I have grown to enjoy it because it enables me to stay active while I take a break from my everyday routine.”

Another person who has been forced to change her exercise routine is content writer Ashvina Maniam.

Before it became too risky to be in close quarters with another person, she attended spinning and kick-boxing classes twice a week.

To maintain a healthy lifestyle, she now practices yoga and pilates.

“I enjoyed my spinning and kick-boxing classes because it gave me the opportunity to keep fit while expending energy.”

But she is not complaining about the change.

“I have grown to enjoy the more meditative and relaxing routine (of yoga and pilates) as it helps me to stay focused and calm,” she added.

Ashvina said having to cook her own meals now also means that she is eating healthier food.

For her, the new diet routine is here to stay.

“Even when we get over the pandemic, I plan to continue with my healthy eating and exercising habits. I’m sure many Malaysians will also do that,” she said.

If that pans out, Malaysia may have a fighting chance of finally losing the title of the most obese nation in Asia.