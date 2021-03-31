PLUS: temporary closure of right lane between Senai Utara and Kulai

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) has announced the right lane between Senai Utara and Kulai at Km 21.85 to Km 25.50 (northbound) will be temporarily closed from April 4 until July 25.

PLUS, in a statement, said the three and a half months closure is to allow work of the median concrete barrier to be carried out smoothly.

“Throughout this period, traffic on the affected stretch will be diverted to the left and emergency lane to ensure two lanes are passable at all times.

“Customers passing through the designated area are also advised to comply with the speed limit of 60km/h and instructions by PLUS personnel,“ it said.

As such, all highway customers heading north are advised to plan their journey using the PLUS App and check the latest traffic conditions via CCTV feeds or use the SOS button in the app to request for help from PLUSRonda team, PLUS said. — Bernama