PLUS to add 12 RFID lanes to ease congestion at toll plazas: Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Expressway Berhad will have 12 more Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology lanes by the middle of April following complaints by highway users that a lack of such lanes is causing congestion.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the decision was reached at a meeting between him and representatives from Touch ‘n Go Malaysia, Malaysian Highway Authority and PLUS Malaysia this morning to obtain information on the matter following congestion at toll plazas using RFID as raised by highway motorists.

Based the many grouses received, consumers complained the lack of RFID lanes is causing bad congestion at toll plazas.

“Safety issues were also raised where road users questioned the position of the RFID line in the changing toll booth which had caused accidents.

“In this meeting, I have ordered action to be taken as soon as possible towards resolving the problem while also ensuring the safety of all parties,“ he said in a post on Facebook.

The RFID system uses a radio frequency chip contained in a sticker affixed to a vehicle and will replace the role of a smart tag device (SmartTAG).

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) in a statement said the 12 RFID lanes on the highway under the PLUS group involved the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza (Entry Toll Plaza), Jalan Duta (Entry Toll Plaza), Shah Alam (Entry Toll Plaza) and Sungai Buloh (Entrance Toll Plaza).

Other toll plazas are Rawang Selatan (Entry Toll Plaza), Setia Alam (Exit and Entry Toll Plaza), Subang (Entry Toll Plaza), Putra Mahkota (Entry Toll Plaza) and Kajang (Entry Toll Plaza).

Apart from that are Kubang Semang Toll Plaza for the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE) and the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza.

LLM also advises highway users to ensure that the e-wallet balance for the use of RFID lanes is sufficient and to ensure the selection of lanes that use the same payment mode when entering and exiting the toll plaza.

“Enquiries can be channeled to LLM at 1-800-88-7752 as well as the Malaysian Highway Authority’s Facebook page or on Twitter @LLMtrafik,“ according to the statement. - Bernama