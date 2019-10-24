Plus to close reload booths from today to ease holiday congestion

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) will close all reload booths at its toll plazas from today to Oct 29 to ease traffic congestion expected in conjunction with the Deepavali celebrations this Sunday.

PLUS, in a statement, said: “During this festive season, PLUS estimates a 17% increase in traffic to two million vehicles during the peak period (Oct 25-26) and Oct 28 compared to 1.7 million vehicles on normal days.

“Traffic at toll plazas will be affected if there are motorists queueing up at the reload lanes, which would inconvenience other motorists,” the statement read.

As such, motorists are advised to plan their journeys ahead and to reload their Touch ‘n Go or PLUSMiles cards.

It said motorists can still reload their TnG cards at automated teller machines (ATM), rest and service (R&R) areas, petrol stations and 24-hour convenience stores, adding that the e-Wallet PayDirect service was not operational. — Bernama