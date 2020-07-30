PLUS to temporarily close R&R areas to avoid overcrowding

KUALA LUMPUR: The North-South Expressway operator, PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) will temporarily close rest and service areas (R&Rs) and certain lay-bys to prevent overcrowding in the event of traffic congestion which is expected to increase ahead of the Aidiladha celebrations tomorrow.

PLUS Operations Excellence head Mohd Yusuf Abdul Aziz, said the decision was taken after discussions with the police as a security measure to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

“The rest areas that are temporarily closed will be opened as soon as possible after monitoring and inspection is carried out to ensure everything is safe for use by others,” he said in a statement today.

He said announcements on temporarily closed rest areas would be displayed on electronic signage provided on the highway including through PLUS’ official Twitter account and applications. — Bernama