PLUS to use strategic data to reduce road fatalities by 7% in 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) will use more strategic data and statistics to reduce road accidents and fatalities along the North-South Expressway next year.

PLUS chief operations officer Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi said that through the data, including collaboration and enforcement by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and police, PLUS targets to reduce road fatalities involving all types of vehicles along highways operated by the concessionaire by seven per cent in 2023.

He said this was in line with the Malaysian Road Safety Plan’s target to reduce road fatalities by 50 per cent by 2030.

“The data and statistics will also be shared with the JPJ and the police, especially in efforts to reduce accident rates involving heavy vehicles and motorcycles as well as accidents at emergency lanes and those caused by objects or obstacles on the highways.

“As such, we will focus on safety issues involving motorcyclists, who are the biggest contributors to the statistics,” he said in a statement today.

Zakaria said statistics showed there was a drop in the number of accidents this year compared to 2019 along highways operated by PLUS.

However, according to him, accidents involving heavy vehicles increased by two per cent while accidents at emergency lanes involving stalled vehicles also rose by five per cent this year compared to 2019. - Bernama