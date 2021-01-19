PLUS traffic app keeps users informed

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18: The free PLUS app doesn’t just help highway users plan their journey but also includes many benefits like an SOS button which tells PLUSRonda that assistance is needed.

PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) managing director, Datuk Azman Ismail, said in a statement today that 380,000 people have downloaded the app since it was launched in 2014.

He said the app gives real time information via traffic cams at critical locations, while those “who are stranded or facing vehicle breakdown on the highway can now use the SOS button to request for help”.

He added that when the button is pressed, location information is also sent to PLUS.

“PLUS Traffic Monitoring Centre officers will contact users for a description of the problem before a PLUSRonda team is dispatched to the location,” he said.

The app which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or App Store also comes with a toll fare calculator, food ordering function for selected rest and service areas (R&R), and the highway industry’s first chatbot, PUTRI.- Bernama