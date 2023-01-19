PM: About RM6b could be saved if weaknesses highlighted by A-G’s report rectified

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) is confident that as much as RM5 to RM6 billion can be saved if the weaknesses highlighted by the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) are rectified.

Anwar, while delivering the mandate of the ‘Membangun Malaysia MADANI’ (Developing a Madani Malaysia) here today, said that the Cabinet had examined the LKAN 2021 yesterday, and found that there were recurring weaknesses.

“If the weaknesses, highlighted repeatedly for decades by the Auditor-General’s Report, by political leaders and civil servants, can be rectified, I am confident that RM5 to RM6 billion can be saved,“ he said.

Yesterday, Anwar instructed the Cabinet to take seriously and scrutinise all remarks made in the Auditor-General’s Report 2021, on the expenses, leakages, and matters of non-compliance with conditions and regulations, involving their respective ministries.

Meanwhile, he also expressed confidence that many more funds can be saved, especially involving large projects, if government management is performed carefully and efficiently.

“From the study of large projects and the strength of enforcement bodies, if carried out carefully, transparently and responsibly, I am confident that billions of ringgit can be saved.

“If our funds are short of RM15 billion, efficient and good management can save RM15 billion without new projects, efforts and initiatives,” he said. - Bernama