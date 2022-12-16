PM advises ministers not to distrupt SAR efforts in Batang Kali

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has advised ministers not to disrupt the SAR efforts in Batang Kali, Selangor.

He confirmed that several ministers from his administration would go to the location of the landslide later today.

“However, I advise them (the ministers) not to disrupt the SAR efforts,” said Anwar, while urging fellow Malaysians to pray for the operations to proceed smoothly.

The premier also confirmed that he was briefed with updates from the Natural Resources, Environment, and Climate Change Ministry, as well as the Selangor mentri besar on the SAR efforts at the site.

“I have ordered for thorough SAR operations to be conducted by all the related government agencies,” he said.