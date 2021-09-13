PM agrees to request to expedite Tawau field hospital — Sabah CM

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor (pix) said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has given the nod to expedite the setting up of a field hospital in Tawau to assist Sabah in the fight against Covid-19.

Hajiji said the opening of the field hospital in Tawau was a pressing matter as upgrading works of the Tawau Hospital was only 60 percent completed.

“The Prime Minister, who chaired an online National Disaster Management Committee meeting today responded to my request... the field hospital operated by the Armed Forces before this has ceased operations,” he said in a statement here.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said 302 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) have been identified in Sabah and 14 agencies involving 6,800 personnel are ready in anticipation of the coming monsoon season.

Besides this, he said Sabah has also activated its Disaster Management Committee following several weather-related disasters that had wreaked havoc and caused extensive damage to infrastructure and properties in several districts such as Beaufort and Penampang as well as other areas throughout Sabah.

“It is estimated that RM147 million is needed to repair the damages,“ Hajiji said, adding that the state government hoped there will be assistance forthcoming from the federal government. — Bernama