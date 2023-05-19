PM announces more funds to restore SMKA Dato Haji Abu Hassan Sail hostel

REMBAU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced additional allocations to repair the boys’ dormitory of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Dato' Haji Abu Hassan Sail here which caught fire on July 31 last year.

The Prime Minister said the earlier allocation approved was close to RM3 million and with the addition, the total amount approved was RM3.89 million.

“...the approval of the previous allocation was almost RM3 million but looking at the condition of the dormitory, the roof and the prayer hall it is definitely not enough (allocation). The Ministry of Finance will give special approval so that the repair work can be accelerated

“We see that this school is not poor but in terms of infrastructure it is certainly simple, the (existing) dormitory is overcrowded, but they (students) are still able to give commitment and dedication to study,“ he said in a speech after visiting the school today.

Earlier, Anwar also checked out the incident site on the third floor of the dormitory.

The Prime Minister also announced additional allocations amounting to RM310,000 to repair other facilities such as the teachers' room and the school's surau.

Also present were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Muhamad Hasan and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Meanwhile, Anwar also perform Friday prayers at Dr Hj Mohammad Eusuff Teh Kariah Pedas Hilir Mosque, here.

He arrived at 1.20 pm and joined the congregation to listen to a sermon entitled 'Guru Mendiri Gerasi Berakhlak' in conjunction with Teacher's Day on May 16.

Before departing the venue, the Prime Minister also spent time to mingle with the congregation. -Bernama