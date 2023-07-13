PM announces new initiatives to empower enforcement agencies

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced several new initiatives to empower national enforcement agencies, including an allocation of RM100 million to enhance enforcement equipment and capabilities.

Other initiatives are improvement in the Uniform Allowance for those in the Management and Professional (P&P) Group and a study to empower enforcement agencies and improve the career path for enforcement officers and staff.

Anwar, who is Finance Minister, also urged Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood to disburse the RM100 million allocation to the enforcement agencies by the end of next week at the latest.

“I agree to the RM100 million allocation (to be used) in the remaining six months (this year) to meet the needs of the agencies.

“Treasury secretary-general, please expedite this. Hopefully, they can get the allocation by end of next week at the latest...If not, let me know,” he said at the Cakna MADANI programme with enforcement agencies here today.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the Uniform Allowance for the P&P Group would be improved by using the uniform supply method in six agencies with an annual financial implication of RM5.5 million.

The six agencies are the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the Prisons Department, the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department, and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

“The current allowance is somehow inadequate, and some of them (enforcement personnel) have to use their own money,” he said.

Anwar said his Unity Government always prioritises the safety and wellbeing of enforcement personnel serving the country.

“This matter (safety and wellbeing) has been raised in numerous meetings, especially when we see how the enforcement agencies, such as the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the Immigration Department, are facing risk and challenges while discharging their duties at the country’s borders.

“Rest assured that the government is giving attention to this matter and is doing something about it,” he said.

At the same time, Anwar also called on enforcement personnel to carry out their duties without fear or favour.

“I want all enforcement personnel to be bold. In case of smuggling, for example, do not fear those with higher ranks, just follow the rules and the laws...if somebody tries to disrupt you from discharging your duties, text me,” he said.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki and his team for their courage and firm stance against corruption and abuse of power.

“This courage doesn’t come easy...especially when dealing with people with powers and can control anything,” he said.

Furthermore, Anwar said the old culture within the public service, including in enforcement agencies, which causes leakage, interference, and violations of the law, must be rectified to save the country.

“I believe that if we want to save the country, we have change from the old ways. We can retain what’s good, but the old culture that causes leakage, interference, and violations of the laws must be rectified,” he said.

Also present at the event were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Director-General of Public Service Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamad. -Bernama