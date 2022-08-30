PM announces pay hike for civil servants (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced several good news for civil servants including an additional RM100 in their annual salary increment (KGT) and special financial assistance (BKK) of RM700 for 2023.

He said the additional KGT of RM100 is for civil servants from Grade 11 to 56 and will be paid from January 2023 involving a total of 1.28 million recipients and a financial implication of RM1.5 billion.

“So, if the KGT for those in Grade 11 is currently RM80, in 2023 he will receive the basic KGT of RM80 and an additional RM100, bringing the total of KGT to RM180,” he said at the 18th Civil Service Premier Message Gathering (MAPPA XVIII) attended physically by 4,000 civil servants and thousands of others online, today.

He also announced the BKK of RM700 for civil servants Grade 56 and below, as well as RM350 for government pensioners and non-pensionable veterans, which also will be paid in January 2023.

“The grievance of civil servants are always heard by the government,” he said to the cheers of the civil servants.

MAPPA is the annual event where the prime minister delivers his message to civil servants from various public and civil services at the federal and state levels, as well as local governments and government-linked companies.

It was also attended by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Director-General of Public Service Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah and Cabinet ministers including Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

President of Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) Datuk Adnan Mat was also present.

At the event, Ismail Sabri also announced the increase of maximum days for the Cash Award in lieu of Leave (GCR) to 180 days from the current 160 days.

“The government understands that because of the heavier tasks coming their way, many civil servants had not been able to take their annual leave.

“With the increase in the GCR, they can save their annual leave for a cash award for their retirement later,” he said.

The Prime Minister also announced an additional five days of special annual leave, bringing the total to 15, for Education Service officers who have served for more than 10 years.

He said this will benefit approximately 500,000 teachers who can use it for emergency or urgent matters, or just save it for a higher GCR cash award.

Also announced was the expansion of the definition of family members for unrecorded leave facility involving the death of close family members.

“Prior to this, unrecorded leave for funeral affairs was only subject to the death of husband or wife, biological mother and mother-in-law, biological father and father-in-law and children, but now, the definition of family members is extended to siblings, grandmothers and grandfathers of the civil servant,” he said.

He also announced the improvement made to the annual salary movement for officers who have reached their maximum salary.

“The government has agreed to improve the fixed rate of 3 per cent received by officers who have reached the maximum salary to a new rate which will be standardised according to grade for all service classifications, effective Jan 1, 2022,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the Public Service Department (PSD) would issue a circular to provide a detailed explanation on the matter.

He said the government also agreed that the PSD should speed up study on the Public Service Remuneration System by taking into account the overall aspects of human capital development.

“The study should also cover all aspects of remuneration and services so as to be relevant with the current situation and government’s financial capability,” he said.

In his message, Ismail Sabri also thanked all civil servants who had always strived to ensure that government machinery is working effectively to implement all policies and ensure the success of each aspiration of the government.

“If their productivity can be increased, the country’s economy will be strengthened and the government will surely be able to improve infrastructures and facilities for the Malaysian Family as a whole,” he added. - Bernama