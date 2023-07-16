PM announces RM4.61 million aid for Penang public religious schools

JAWI: The government today announced an allocation of RM4.61 million for the Penang Public Religious School Assistance (BSAR) for this year, in an effort to strengthen religious education institutions in the state.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the allocation covers the Quran and Fardhu Ain (KAFA) Class (RM1.37 million); Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat (SRAR) (RM541,740) and Sekolah Menengah Agama Rakyat (SMAR) (RM394,750).

“A total of RM191,740 has been approved for tahfiz schools; Sekolah Agama Bantuan Kerjaan (SABK) or government-aided religious schools (RM184,700); pondok institutions will get RM160,000 and Islamic Kindergartens (TADIS) (RM63,830),” he said in his speech at the launch of the development of Sungai Bakap Old Mosque, Seberang Perai Selatan here today.

Anwar who is also the Minister of Finance said the Penang government also approved RM500,000 for KAFA Menengah (Penang Islamic Foundation) and RM1.2 million for Penang Zakat.

In the meantime, Anwar stressed that the allocation of the Unity Government, represented by various political parties in the country, to Muslims and Malays, was higher than the allocation disbursed three years ago when the country was under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration.

Therefore, he asked the people not to be deceived by the slander spread by the opposition regarding the stability, assistance and readiness of the Unity Government to the people regardless of race and ethnicity.

“I’m holding a trust, I am grateful to my friends whether, in PKR, Amanah or DAP, there has never been an allocation issue. UMNO which has been with us, it seems that it does not differ in this principle either,” said the Prime Minister.-Bernama