PM announces total allocation of RM1.2b for socioeconomic development in N.Sembilan

SEREMBAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced a total allocation of RM1.2 billion for implementation of socioeconomic development in Negeri Sembilan.

He said the amount included an additional allocation of nearly RM1 billion for the state’s development.

He said the new projects for the state this year, included building an exit road from a proposed new toll to the Seremban Central Ring Road, costing RM600 million.

“Building a road and a bridge across Sungai Sepang to link Bukit Pelandok, Port Dickson, with Sungai Pelek at a cost of RM160 million. “

“The construction of the Education Ministry facilities at a cost of RM280 million, which includes rebuilding of dilapidated schools and strengthening special education,“ he said in his Aidilfitri message at the Malaysia MADANI and Negeri Sembilan Aidilfitri Open House at the Seremban City Council here today.

Also in attendance were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

According to the prime ministsr, the government is also allocating RM5.8 million for repair of health clinics in Jelebu, Jempol, Kuala Pilah, Port Dickson, Rembau Seremban and Tampin and RM318 million for the construction of new mosques.

The new mosques include the Port Dickson Floating Mosque, Masjid Kariah Hulu Beranang, Seremban, and Masjid Kariah Talang Tengah, Kuala Pilah.

Anwar said the Unity Government has also resolved the issue regarding the Residensi PR1MA Seremban Sentral housing project and handing over of 891 of the units to buyer will be made from next month. - Bernama