PM Anwar: AAKRP’s collection now at RM81 million, approaching target

PUTRAJAYA: The Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine (AAKRP) managed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is approaching its target of collecting RM100 million, with RM81 million raised so far, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking at the handing over of donations to AAKRP today, Anwar, who is Finance Minister, said the huge collection raised within a short time reflected Malaysia’s solidarity with the struggle of the Palestinian people.

He gave the assurance that the AAKRP would be channelled directly to obtain medicine, food, drink and basic facilities for the affected Palestinian people.

“I am overwhelmed that in a short time, we are able to raise more than RM80 million, just a little short of the goal announced which is RM100 million. This shows the concern, and we thank them, the government-linked companies, private companies and non-Muslim companies,“ he said.

The AAKRP fund was established following the recent conflict and violence in the Gaza Strip with the government having contributed RM10 million to the fund.

Among the biggest contributors to AAKRP today are Khazanah Nasional Bhd and government-linked companies (GLCs) amounting to RM15 million, Albukhary Foundation (RM15 million) and YTL Corporation Bhd (RM5 million).

Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company Sdn Bhd and REDtone Digital Bhd each donated RM1 million to the fund.

The latest fighting in Palestine, involving Hamas, which is the authority in Gaza, and the Israeli regime since Oct 7, has resulted in the loss of thousands of lives on both sides.-Bernama