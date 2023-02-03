PM Anwar conferred honorary doctorate by University of the Philippines

MANILA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been conferred the degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa by the University of the Philippines (UP) in a ceremony held at the university’s Villamor Hall here, today.

According to a statement by the university, Anwar was awarded the honorary doctorate for being a scholar and an internationally-acclaimed expert on economics, democracy, freedom, governance, Islam and democracy and the need for accountability.

He was conferred the degree by the Chairperson of the Commission of Higher Education J. Prospero E. De Vera III and UP President and Co-Chair of the UP Board of Regents Angelo A. Jimenez.

“The Malaysian Prime Minister has been a devoted scholar on the life, works and teachings of Jose Rizal.

“Anwar’s interest in Rizaliana was furthered by his frequent visits to the University of the Philippines in his youth under the tutelage of the late University Professor Emeritus of History and UP Diliman College of Arts and Sciences Dean Cesar Adib Majul,” said UP Vice President for Public Affairs Jose Wendell Capili.

He said Anwar is also respected for his principled stance against corruption and his management of the Malaysian economy during the Asian Financial Crisis.

Anwar arrived here yesterday for a two-day official visit, the fifth ASEAN country he visited since being appointed as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister in November last year.

Soon after his arrival, he was accorded an official welcoming ceremony by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at Malacanang Palace.

Capili also said that Anwar’s prescriptions saved the Malaysian economy during the Asian Financial Crisis of 1997 and earned him accolades including the Asian of the Year from Newsweek International.

Earlier, the Prime Minister began his second-day official visit to the country by attending the wreath-laying ceremony at Rizal Park, Manila.

He was met on arrival by Manila mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan and Philippines’ Navy Chief of Staff Commodore Jose M-A Ambrosio Q Ezpeleta. - Bernama